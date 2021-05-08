Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 8 May, 2021, 6:53 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 45 die from coronavirus in 24 hrs; 1,285 infected       Country reports 1st case of Indian coronavirus variant       
Home Sports

Inter entering 'new cycle': Lukaku

Published : Saturday, 8 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

ROME, MAY 7: Inter Milan, who ended the record reign of nine consecutive titles of Italian champions Juventus, can start "a new cycle", says star striker Romelu Lukaku in an interview published on Friday.
Inter sealed the 'Scudetto' for the 19th time after nearest rivals Atalanta were held 1-1 at Sassuolo last weekend.
It was their first title since 2010 when Jose Mourinho's team also won the Italian Cup and the Champions League. "In my head, I am convinced that I am in a team that can do great things," the 27-year-old Belgian international told Corriere della Sera.
The former Chelsea, Everton and Manchester United striker joined Inter in 2019 after the arrival of coach Antonio Conte. Lukaku is convinced that Conte will stay at the club in spite of the club's financial difficulties, which are to be met with budget cuts from imposed by Chinese owner Suning, and the redtop gossip linking the coach with a return to England at Tottenham Hotspur.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Nadal reaches Madrid last eight as rivals falter
Crunch time for La Liga's title race as contenders go head to head
Inter entering 'new cycle': Lukaku
Solskjaer blasts United's tight schedule after reaching Europa League final
Emery gets revenge on 'devastated' Arsenal
World's oldest person pulls out of Olympic torch relay
Jadeja set to return to India action in World Test final
Abid, Azhar put Pakistan on top against Zimbabwe


Latest News
Govt takes project to beautify historic March 7 venue: Quader
People cross Padma on ferries with ambulances carrying dead bodies
Khaleda is getting highest medical facilities in country: Hasan
Kangana Ranaut tests positive for Covid-19
WhatsApp backtracks on threat to ban users who do not adopt new privacy policy
Apple Watch SE vs Samsung Galaxy Watch 3: Wearable rivals compared
Shipyards in China’s vessel-repair hub ban arrivals from India
Turkey accuses Israel of 'terror' over Palestinian clashes at Al-Aqsa
150 kg Baghair fish caught from Kushiara River
45 die from coronavirus in 24 hrs; 1,285 infected
Most Read News
Rape case filed against Hefazt leader Zakaria Noman
Keeping growth sustainable
Member candidate killed in Hatiya rival attack
Plastic pollution: Health effects
Malaysia imposes travel ban on Bangladesh
Boro paddy harvesting hampered in Pabna for labour crisis
Country reports 1st case of Indian coronavirus variant
The untold stories of my American friends
37 die from coronavirus in 24 hours, lowest since March 26
Hefazat leader Shahinur Pasha held in Sylhet
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft