Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 8 May, 2021, 6:52 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 45 die from coronavirus in 24 hrs; 1,285 infected       Country reports 1st case of Indian coronavirus variant       
Home Sports

World's oldest person pulls out of Olympic torch relay

Published : Saturday, 8 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

TOKYO, MAY 7: The world's oldest person, a Japanese woman aged 118, has given up her spot in the Olympic torch relay due to a surge in Covid-19 cases across the country.
Kane Tanaka from Fukuoka in southern Japan had been planning to use a wheelchair to carry the torch when it passes through the city on Tuesday. But her family said in a statement obtained by AFP on Friday that Tanaka would no longer participate because "the spread of the coronavirus has not been contained".
The government on Friday extended a virus state of emergency in Tokyo and other areas, and also imposed the restrictions in Fukuoka and one other region.
The measure, in place until May 31, restricts commercial activity but is less strict than the blanket lockdowns seen in other countries.
"The care home where Kane lives has banned visitors to prevent germs from coming inside and has so far ensured the safety of its residents," her family said.
"In light of the current situation, it is truly, truly unfortunate but we have decided to withdraw Kane Tanaka's participation in the torch relay."
The family said they had been looking forward to the "precious and rare" opportunity and had wanted the public to be inspired by Tanaka -- who they said is in good health.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Nadal reaches Madrid last eight as rivals falter
Crunch time for La Liga's title race as contenders go head to head
Inter entering 'new cycle': Lukaku
Solskjaer blasts United's tight schedule after reaching Europa League final
Emery gets revenge on 'devastated' Arsenal
World's oldest person pulls out of Olympic torch relay
Jadeja set to return to India action in World Test final
Abid, Azhar put Pakistan on top against Zimbabwe


Latest News
Govt takes project to beautify historic March 7 venue: Quader
People cross Padma on ferries with ambulances carrying dead bodies
Khaleda is getting highest medical facilities in country: Hasan
Kangana Ranaut tests positive for Covid-19
WhatsApp backtracks on threat to ban users who do not adopt new privacy policy
Apple Watch SE vs Samsung Galaxy Watch 3: Wearable rivals compared
Shipyards in China’s vessel-repair hub ban arrivals from India
Turkey accuses Israel of 'terror' over Palestinian clashes at Al-Aqsa
150 kg Baghair fish caught from Kushiara River
45 die from coronavirus in 24 hrs; 1,285 infected
Most Read News
Rape case filed against Hefazt leader Zakaria Noman
Keeping growth sustainable
Member candidate killed in Hatiya rival attack
Plastic pollution: Health effects
Malaysia imposes travel ban on Bangladesh
Boro paddy harvesting hampered in Pabna for labour crisis
Country reports 1st case of Indian coronavirus variant
The untold stories of my American friends
37 die from coronavirus in 24 hours, lowest since March 26
Hefazat leader Shahinur Pasha held in Sylhet
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft