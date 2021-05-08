Video
SL Selectors\' message to the senior players

It's not the end of the road for you

Published : Saturday, 8 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 111
BIPIN DANI

SL Selectors' message to the senior playersSri Lanka's four senior cricketers have thanked the national selectors for taking them into confidence and rightly explaining them the reasons for dropping / resting them for the forthcoming tour of three-match ODI series against Bangladesh .
On Thursday, Sri Lanka's national selectors, led by Pramodya Wickramasinghe, had invited the six senior players who are not to the members of the touring party.
According to highly placed sources in the SLC board office, the six seniors who were invited to the SLC headquarters were Dimuth Karunratne, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Nuwan Pradeep, Roshen Silva and Dilruwan Perera.
However, Dimuth and Angelo could not attend the one-to-one sessions with the three selectors because of their prior commitments, it is learnt. They may meet the selectors next week.  
It was explained to the four players that it is not the end of the road for them. Whenever, their services will be needed they will be called. They were asked to keep themselves fit. It was also explained to them how the think tank is considering preparing future teams and what the strategy means for them.  
"The selectors also heard from them about their future plans and what they thought about contributing to make the team world class", the source, privy to the development, said.
The selectors had also invited Thisara Perera but as he had already announced his retirement, he did not remain present at the meeting.
The Head coach Mickey Arthur was also not there in the meeting, but he had already spoken to a few seniors, it is learnt.  


