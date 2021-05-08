Getting 10 or more wickets on Test debut is not easy, says Jason Kreza



Jason Kreza

"It (getting ten or more wickets on debut) is not easy and therefore there are only a handful of bowlers (16 in all) in the history of 144 years of Test cricket", Kreza, speaking exclusively over the telephone from Australia, said.

"It's a pretty special feat to take so many wickets on debut, let alone a seasoned Test player. All the more reason to celebrate what Praveen has achieved! His performance will hopefully be remembered by cricketers and fans all over the cricket world!".

"The feeling (for any bowler) is incredible. One of those moments I really needed to pinch myself to ensure it was real. It's a moment for me personally I will never forget and I'd say for Praveen it will be the same".

Kreza played only one more Test match after his heroic performance.

"My advice to him is to just keep enjoying every game as if it was his last. You never know what is going to happen in the future. So enjoy every moment playing for your country", Kreza added.









