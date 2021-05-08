Video
Saturday, 8 May, 2021
Mohammedan SC take on Sheikh Russel KC today

Published : Saturday, 8 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited will face Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra in the big match of Bangladesh Premier League football scheduled to be held today (Saturday) at Bangabandhu National Stadium.The match will kick off at 4 pm.
Both Sheikh Russel and Mohammedan got back their rhythm in the second round of the league by winning their previous two matches and the two sides must be looking to continue their winning run to stay in the title race.
The traditional black and white Motijheel outfit Mohammedan earlier beat Arambagh Krira Sangha and Saif Sporting Club by the identical margin of 2-1 goals while Sheikh Russel Krira Chaka edged past Brothers Union Club by 1-0 and blanked Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society by 3-0 goals in their previous two matches.
Sheikh Ruseel Krira Chakra place at fourth position in the points table with 26 points 14 matches while Mohammedan SC stand at fifth position in the league table with 25 points from 14 outings.
In the second match of the Saturday's fixture, Chittagong Abahani Limited play against Saif Sporting Club that begins at 7 pm at the same venue.
Saif Sporting Club place at sixth position in the points table with 23 points from 14 matches while the post city team Chittagong Abahani Limited stand at seventh position in the points table with 22 points from the same number of matches.
The Federation Cup runners-up Saif Sporting Club must be looking forward to return winning streak in the tomorrow's match following their goalless draw with Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society and 1-2 defeat to Mohammedan while Chittogong Abahani Limited went down 1-3 defeat to Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club but they bounced back to register a solitary goal victory over Arambagh Krira Sangha in their previous two second round matches.
In the third and last match of Saturday's fixture, Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra meet Arambagh Krira Sangha that kicks off at 9 pm.
The freedom fighters Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra stand at tenth position in the points table with nine points from 13 matches while bottom-ranked Arambagh Krira Sangha have one point from 14 matches.
Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad earlier lost to Sheikh Jamal by 1-2 goals while Arambagh lost to Mohammedan SC 1-2 and Chittagong Abahani 0-1 in their previous two second round matches.     -BSS


