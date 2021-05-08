Belfort makes hat-trick as Dhaka Abahani outclass Rahmatganj



A crucial moment of the match between Dhaka Abahani and Rahmatganj Muslim Friends Society in the second round of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) at Bangabandhu National Stadium, Dhaka on Friday.

Belfort, the 28-year old foreigner, is one of the top scorers of the sky blue jerseys in the league. The team won the first round match against the same opponent too. But that time they had to struggle a lot to manage a 1-0 win and Belfort assisted to score the match winning goal. Now this Haitian aided the team in winning the match in big margin by making a hat-trick scoring three.

The sky blue outfits not only win the match in big margin but also updated their position on the point table, moving from third place to second with 32 points.

They opened the score sheet in the 27th minute following an own goal of Rahmatganj's Tajikistan recruit K. Beknazarov. Belfort doubled the lead scoring his first in the 37th minute.

This Haitian scored his second in the 43rd and third in the 62nd minutes.

The team's fifth goal came from Mamun Miah's effort in the 65th minute while Afghanistan defender Masih Saighani nailed Rahmatganj's coffin scoring a lone goal in the 85th minute.

Losing the match, the Old Dhaka team is now languishing at the eight place with 14 points.









