Delhi shrugs off concern over poor handling of Covid-19 pandemic

New Delhi, May 7- The Indian government on Friday allayed apprehensions about the fate of incoming foreign aid for Covid -19 and said that every consignment is reaching the target beneficiaries.

Briefing mediapersons here today, Dammu Ravi, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs said that the distribution and allocation made by the Health Ministry is shared by India with foreign governments abroad so that they are fully aware of how their donation is being used by India and reaching the people." Let me assure you that not even one consignment has remained at airport or seaports. They have been directly loaded from the airport to the distribution locations in real time for immediate use. Every consignment is tracked and it is ensured that it is properly used."

The government also expressed concern over increase in daily new cases of Covid -19 in West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura besides some northern and southern states. It said that 1,594 PSA (Pressure Swing Absorption) plants being established across India. These will reduce dependence on oxygen cylinders.

Additional Secretary in the Health Ministry, Arti Ahuja explained that foreign aid is being channelized through the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and NITI Aayog. Ms Arti said, "The Standard Operating Procedures also delineate responsibilities of recipient agencies. It is their responsibility to ensure seamless transition from transporters to receiving agencies and ensure that necessary arrangements are made to operationalize them. Several preparations are needed for oxygen generation plants. States need to tell the agencies who they send it to that these are very precious resources of other countries which they are shared with us. Their citizens have collected this as part of the sentiment and we need to appreciate them. All institutions must immediately receive the items, register them in their inventories and also start utilising them immediately. Any intentional delay should be viewed seriously."

Explaining the allocation criterion, materials from abroad are coming in different numbers, with different specifications and they at different times. " There is a need to reconcile the distribution logistics with the need to send the material as quickly as possible to the States. The priority list of States and Union Territories is drawn up according to active cases and fatality rate. Our endeavour is that each consignment should not be spread thinly across all States. After all, these are emergency supplies. We are grateful to the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force for transported material all over the country."

Under criticism from several quarters from India and abroad for its poor handling of the Covid crisis, the Health Ministry presented an overview of the vaccination coverage and said that 16.50 crore doses had been administered. It said that it had held a detailed review on Covid management with eight States including Assam, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.













