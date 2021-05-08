3 members of fake note making gang sent to jail

Three members of fake note-making gang were on Friday sent to jail by a Dhaka court after a two-day remand in a case filed over recovery of 46 lakh fake currency notes.

Metropolitan Magistrate Morshed Al Mamun Bhuiyan passed the order. A team of the Detective Branch (DB) of police arrested the three from a house at Nayagaon under Kamrangirchar Police Station on May 2.

The detectives also seized fake notes worth Tk 46 lakh, currency-making materials and equipment from the factory from a residence in the area.



