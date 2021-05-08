Ctg Customs House fails to achieve its revenue target

CHATTOGRAM, May 7: Chattogram Customs House (CCH) has failed to achieve its revenue target set for the 2020-21 financial year due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Fakhrul Alam, Commissioner of Chattogram Customs House, said the government had fixed a target of Tk65, 433 crore for the current fiscal.

But later it was revised and the target was set at Tk64, 303 crore.

The revenue target of the current fiscal was 57 percent higher than the previous fiscal. Such a target during the pandemic was the highly ambitious one, said economists.

Economists said the target might have been raised to 17 percent higher than the past fiscal. But the National Board of Revenue (NBR) had targeted the revenue income for CCH at 57 percent higher than the previous fiscal.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of CCH apprehended that the target could not be achieved due to pandemic during the current fiscal.

Fakhrul said over the last ten months of the current fiscal till April, the CCH had earned an revenue income of Tk39, 701 crore. But as per annual target, the achievement of ten months should have been Tk53, 168 crore.

It was Tk13,467 crore less than the target of ten months.

Customs Commissioner said the entire financial year was affected by the pandemic. So, he thinks that the achievement of target this year is impossible.

There are only two months left which are likely to be affected by 'lockdown'.

CCH had earned revenue to the tune of Tk41, 767 crore during the fiscal of 2019-20 against the revised target of Tk58, 298 crore.

According to the National Board of Revenue (NBR), Chattogram Customs House has been given a target of revenue income to the tune of Tk63, 168 crore for the 2019-20 financial year.

It was 46 percent higher than the previous year's achievement and 16.3 percent higher than the previous year's target.

But later on, the target had been revised to Tk58, 298 crore for the 2019-20 fiscal.

During the previous 2018-19 fiscal, the Chattogram Customs House earned a revenue income of Tk43, 577 crore against the revised target of Tk54, 332 crore.

Earlier, the National Board of Revenue (NBR) had given the Chattogram Customs House a target of Tk57, 462 crore that was revised to Tk54, 332 crore. But the Chattogram Customs House failed to achieve the revised target in 2018-19 fiscal.

Despite the achievement of the target, the growth rate of revenue income was 2.91 percent in 2018-19. The Chattogram Customs House earned a revenue income of Tk42, 344 crore in 2017-18 fiscal against the target of Tk44, 677 crore.

According to statistics of the NBR, Chattogram Customs House earned a revenue income of Tk36, 657 crore against the target of Tk39, 622 crore in 2016-17 fiscal.







