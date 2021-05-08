Video
Saturday, 8 May, 2021
Record jump in virus cases signals impending crisis in Nepal

Published : Saturday, 8 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59

KATHMANDU, May 7: Health workers and authorities in Nepal are struggling to contain a massive surge of Covid-19 cases as infections spill over from neighbouring India's deadly second wave.
In last three weeks, Nepal's daily case trajectory has shot up with two out of five people tested now returning positive. On Thursday, Nepal reported 8,970 cases, the highest single day increase.
More than 3,500 people have died since the pandemic began, 400 of them in the last two weeks alone, according to official figures.
"Health facilities have been flooded with symptomatic cases... The situation could become worse in the coming days," Hemanta Chandra Ojha at Nepal's Epidemiology and Disease Control Division told AFP.
"We can manage the oxygen supplies but ventilators and ICU facilities required for the treatment of severe cases are in short supply."
The country's health system has been overwhelmed by the sudden spike, with hospitals filling fast.
Nepal shares a 1,850-kilometre (1,150-mile) open border with India, and communities commonly travel across it for work and to visit family, and many are now returning home.
In Bheri Hospital in Nepalgunj, a city bordering India's Utter Pradesh state, health workers are working tirelessly as the patient flow continues to grow.     -AFP


