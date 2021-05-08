US, UK to fund Dhaka’s river pollution reduction scheme

The USA and the UK have co-founded an advocacy project with Dhaka North and South City corporations to reduce different rivers pollution in Dhaka district.

The new anti-pollution advocacy project called "Promoting Democratic Governance and Collective Advocacy for Environmental Protection in Dhaka City," was developed by Water keepers Bangladesh Consortium and in collaboration with Counterpart International.

The project is co-funded by the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and the UK's Foreign Commonwealth, and Development Office (FCDO) designed to advocate for clean Dhaka rivers, says a press release.

Prime Minister's Foreign Affairs Adviser Dr Gowher Rizvi, Deputy Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Habibun Nahar, Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam and US embassy in Dhaka's Deputy Chief of Mission JoAnne Wagner participated in the virtual launch of the project on Friday.

Through the $297,000 USAID grant, Water Keepers Bangladesh (WKB) will implement a robust advocacy initiative to monitor and control Dhaka City water, air, and noise quality.

The WKB consortium will collaborate with key government, civil society organizations, universities, private sector corporations, and other stakeholders to improve the environment and quality of life in Dhaka.

The US government, through USAID only, has provided more than $8 billion in development assistance to Bangladesh since 1971.

In 2020, USAID alone provided over $200 million to improve the lives of people in Bangladesh through programs that expand food security and economic opportunity, improve health and education, promote democratic institutions and practices, protect the environment, and increase resilience to climate change.







