Friday, 7 May, 2021, 6:38 AM
2 BCL units clash at Rajshahi University over recruitment

Ministry forms probe body

Published : Friday, 7 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

Two units of Bangladesh Chaatra League have clashed at Rajshahi University soon after the news was spread that the outgoing vice-chancellor had appointed some leaders of the student front to the university on ad-hoc basis on his last day at office.   
The incident took place around 12:30 pm on
Thursday in front of the vice-chancellor's residence on the campus between the leaders and activists of Rajshahi Mohanagar and Rajshahi University units.
Mohanagar Chhatra League activists assaulted two senior RU officials - Abdullah Al Mamun, registrar of the university, and Masud, a section officer - physically.
When RU Chhatra League men came forward to help the university staff, they were also attacked.
At one stage, RU BCL men retreated and later chased the Mohanagar BCL men out, which was followed by a clash.
Later police appeared in the scene, baton-charged the BCL activists and dispersed them.
According to the witnesses, when rumours circulated that the outgoing VC had recruited some 125 leaders of university unit Chhatra League on Ad-hoc basis, Rajshahi Mohanagar Chhatra League leaders and activists rushed to the campus to refrain the recruitment from taking place.
However, VC Abdus Sobhan left the campus safely at around 3.15 pm.
During his departure, he told reporters that no permanent appointments were made. It will be disclosed later whether any recruitment had been made on ad-hoc basis.
The Ministry of Education has immediately formed a three-member committee to investigate the allegations and asked it to submit report within the next seven working days.
UGC member Professor Md Alamgir will lead the committee, while UGC member Professor D Abu Taher, Secondary and Higher Education Division Joint Secretary Md Jakir Hossain and UGC Director (pubilc university division)  Md Jaminur Rahman will act as members.
In a letter, the ministry also said it had postponed all the appointment at the university on 10 December, last year, when a probe body found various allegations against the vice-chancellor authentic. So, VC Professor Abdus Sobhan has no authority to appoint anyone, it added.    -Agencies


