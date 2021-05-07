Video
Jumatul Wida today

Published : Friday, 7 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64

The holy Jumatul Wida, the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, will be observed across the country today with due solemnity and religious fervour.
Usually, the biggest Jumatul Wida congregation is held at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in the capital.
Besides, Muslim devotees across the country will join Juma prayers in congregations at different mosques on the day following heath guidelines.
Khateebs will deliver sermons highlighting the significance of the Jumatul Wida before offering prayers.
Marking the day, special prayers will be offered at
mosques seeking peace, progress and prosperity of the nation and the Muslim Ummah as well as to get rid of the global coronavirus pandemic.     -BSS


