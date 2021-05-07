Decision on Khaleda’s treatment abroad soon: Law minister

Despite prompt moves by the ministries concerned over sending ailing BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia abroad for advance treatment, the government was yet to take any decision till Thursday.

A Home Ministry source said a proposal was forwarded to the Prime Minister's Office on Thursday for the approval of the Prime Minister.

Once she gives her nod, the Home Ministry will issue a notification giving Khaleda Zia, convicted on two graft charges, permission to travel abroad.

The Home Ministry forwarded the proposal to the PMO after getting opinion of the Law Ministry in this regard. Till the report was written, no decision was received from the PMO.

Earlier on Thursday, Law Minister Anisul Huq told reporters that his ministry had accepted the application filed by BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's family for her treatment abroad.

"The government will take a quick decision on the issue for better treatment of Khaleda Zia on humanitarian ground," he said. The Law Minister also said there was no judiciary function as the former prime minister's conviction was relaxed through an executive order.

"Her conviction was suspended under section 401 of the Code of Criminal Procedure on two conditions," Anisul said, adding that there was a scope of suspending conviction on or without condition.

He said, "The implementation of the section has already been done. Now, we need to see how the conditions will be reviewed."

Party Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Thursday called on the government to send BNP Chairperson abroad for advance treatment for her post-Covid complications.

The Law Ministry official said it had given positive opinion on sending the ailing former Prime Minister for advance treatment abroad.

On Wednesday night, Khaleda's younger brother Shamim Iskander visited the Home Minister's house in Dhanmondi with the application form. Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said the government would follow the opinion of the Law Ministry.

At the same time, he told the media that the government had a positive attitude towards Khaleda Zia's treatment abroad. He immediately forwarded the application to the Law Ministry Secretary for their opinion on the issue.

However, although Khaleda Zia's family and BNP leaders are working hard to get permission for advance treatment of their top leader abroad, they are not yet decided about the destination.

Their probable destinations might be London of United Kingdom (UK) or Singapore.

They have taken preparation to send the former Prime Minister, a lady of above 80 years, to London as her elder son and acting BNP Chief Tarique Rahman is living there along with his family members. They will take care of their elderly family member.

But, it would be a lengthy process as strict lockdown was enforced in the country to contain spread of Covid-19 infection during ongoing pandemic.

Several influential persons including Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar have been sent to isolation after two members of the country's delegation to G7 meetings in London tested positive for coronavirus.

In this situation, the BNP Chairperson will also have to follow the procedures of the country after her entrance.

At the same time, BNP will need the prior permission of the country before leaving Bangladesh for advance treatment. It may take a long time to complete all the procedures.

Regarding the issue, BNP Standing Committee Member Iqbal Hasan Mahmud told reporters that they are ready to send the BNP Chief abroad.

But, the government hasn't yet given permission. Once the government gives its permission, they will complete preparation in this regard.

According to BNP sources, Tarique Rahman is monitoring the entire procedure. So it wouldn't be a problem, if the government allows her to travel abroad for treatment.

Besides, BNP and Khaleda's family are trying to confirm arrangement of treatment in Singapore, if it takes long time for going to the UK.

Khaleda tested Covid-19 positive on 10 April as eight people at her residence were infected with the virus. She tested positive again in her second Covid-19 test on April 14.

She was admitted to Evercare Hospital in the capital on 28 April for a brief period for her thorough health checkup, but continued to remain there as per the doctors' recommendation.

Later, she was shifted from the hospital cabin to the Coronary Care Unit (CCU) in the afternoon due to shortness of breath from Monday morning.





