Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 7 May, 2021, 6:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

PM greets Mamata

Published : Friday, 7 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Diplomatic Correspondent

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina greeted Mamata Banerjee on Thursday on taking oath as the Chief Minister of West Bengal for a third straight term.
"The huge victory of the Trinamool Congress in the Assembly elections of 2021 is a reflection of deep-rooted trust of the West Bengal people in you," she said in a congratulatory message sent to Banerjee after she
was sworn in as the chief minister. The Prime Minister, in her message, also wished overall development and continued progress of the West Bengal people under the dynamic leadership of Mamata Banerjee.
Sheikh Hasina hoped that the relations between Bangladesh and West Bengal will be closer that would help build a prosperous future for the people of two Bangla.
Against the backdrop of the Coronavirus onslaught on the lives and livelihoods, the Prime Minister said, "In a critical time of the Coronavirus, we are committed to working together to overcome the global pandemic depending on the friendly regional assistances."
Mentioning that India is a genuine friend of Bangladesh the Prime Minister said that the relation between the people of West Bengal and Bangladesh is very close, cordial and hearty.
In her congratulatory message, she said, "I wish your (Mamata Banerjee's) good health, long life and continued success."
Sheikh Hasina also said that she with due respect is recalling the contribution of the people and the political leaders of West Bengal to the history of Bangladesh's War of Liberation and the same cultural heritage and lifestyle both Bangladesh and West Bengal share in an auspicious occasion when Bangladesh is celebrating the Mujib Borsho, the golden jubilee of the country's independence and 50 years of diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and India.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India sees record Covid-19 deaths, new cases in 24 hours
2 BCL units clash at Rajshahi University over recruitment
Oxygen shortage deaths no less than a genocide: Allahabad HC
Jumatul Wida today
Decision on Khaleda’s treatment abroad soon: Law minister
BD seeks delivery of 4m doses from US soon
PM greets Mamata
C-19 deaths lowest in 5 weeks, cases on rise


Latest News
Russia approves one-dose ‘Sputnik Light’ Covid jab
Tigers sans Shakib, Fizz start training for Sri Lanka ODIs Friday
Khaleda Zia to get passport without finger print, signature soon
Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra artiste Anup Bhattacharya dies
Crowds at shopping malls may bring back Covid nightmare, warns minister
Two remanded for plotting attack on Jatiya Sangsad
Israeli president asks opposition to form govt after Netanyahu fails
3 educationists become national professors
PM congratulates Mamata on taking oath as West Bengal CM
'Pfizer-BioNTech vax very effective against variants'
Most Read News
Teachers are experiencing harsh reality
Ex-MP Dildar Hossain Selim passes away
Public transports start plying after 22 days
A prince of 99
Khaleda Zia recovers from COVID-19
IU senior teacher Ahasan Ullah dies of COVID-19
Minor drowns in Sirajganj
coronavirus update bangladesh
'Hats off' to Real Madrid from Zidane
Bangladesh reports 41 Covid-19 deaths, lowest in a day since March 28
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft