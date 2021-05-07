PM greets Mamata

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina greeted Mamata Banerjee on Thursday on taking oath as the Chief Minister of West Bengal for a third straight term.

"The huge victory of the Trinamool Congress in the Assembly elections of 2021 is a reflection of deep-rooted trust of the West Bengal people in you," she said in a congratulatory message sent to Banerjee after she

was sworn in as the chief minister. The Prime Minister, in her message, also wished overall development and continued progress of the West Bengal people under the dynamic leadership of Mamata Banerjee.

Sheikh Hasina hoped that the relations between Bangladesh and West Bengal will be closer that would help build a prosperous future for the people of two Bangla.

Against the backdrop of the Coronavirus onslaught on the lives and livelihoods, the Prime Minister said, "In a critical time of the Coronavirus, we are committed to working together to overcome the global pandemic depending on the friendly regional assistances."

Mentioning that India is a genuine friend of Bangladesh the Prime Minister said that the relation between the people of West Bengal and Bangladesh is very close, cordial and hearty.

In her congratulatory message, she said, "I wish your (Mamata Banerjee's) good health, long life and continued success."

Sheikh Hasina also said that she with due respect is recalling the contribution of the people and the political leaders of West Bengal to the history of Bangladesh's War of Liberation and the same cultural heritage and lifestyle both Bangladesh and West Bengal share in an auspicious occasion when Bangladesh is celebrating the Mujib Borsho, the golden jubilee of the country's independence and 50 years of diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and India.













