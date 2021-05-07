Video
C-19 deaths lowest in 5 weeks, cases on rise

41 die, 1,822 infected in a day

Published : Friday, 7 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Staff Correspondent

The country witnessed 41 more deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Thursday, taking the death toll from the deadly virus to 11,796, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The number of daily deaths due to Covid-19 is the lowest in five weeks and the death rate stands at 1.53 per cent.
At least 1,822 new infections were recorded in the meantime, taking the total number of people infected to 7,69,160, the release added.     The current positivity rate is 8.44 per cent while the total positivity rate stands at 13.78 per cent.
At least 3,698 Covid-19 patients have recovered during the period. The total number of recoveries now stands at 7,02,163 and the recovery rate at 91.29 per cent. A total of 21,585 samples were tested at 428 labs across the country in 24 hours.
Among the deceased, 22 were men, and 19 were women. Of them, 40 died at hospitals and one at home.  Twenty of the dead were in Dhaka Division, 14 in Chattogram, two each in Rajshahi, Barishal and Sylhet divisions, and one was in Khulna Division.
The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 8,566 of the total deceased across the country were men and 3,230 were women.
The country's maiden case was reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.
However, the fast spreading coronavirus has claimed 3,258,295 lives and infected 155,922,363 people across the world till Thursday afternoon, according to Worldometer.
As many as 133,386,219 people have recovered from Covid-19 which has spread to 220 countries.
The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.


