Public transport back on city streets



Traffic was normal on Airport Road at Banani in the capital on Thursday, the first day of public transport services in the capital after a 20-day shutdown in the pandemic. Inset, Office returnees waiting for transport on road at Paltan. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Buses and other modes of transports were banned from April 14 as Covid

infection started increasing day by day.

The government has recently decided to relax the restriction and allow mass transports to operate again from May 6 on condition of following the hygiene rules and mandatory use of face masks.

At the same time, the authorities have been asked to disinfect the buses after every trip.

The government on Wednesday issued a gazette notification allowing public transports inside cities and districts. However, inter-district transports such as buses, trains and ships are yet to start operating.

Following the conditions, mass transports resumed operations in the morning carrying half the passengers and charging 60 percent increased fares approved by the government.

But, some passengers were seen removing face masks after boarding the transports.

Liaquat Hossain, a BRTC bus conductor, said, "We are carrying 50 percent passengers."

There were huge traffic jams in different areas in the morning as most buses were waiting for passengers creating obstacle to pass other vehicles.

Traffic congestion was seen in capital's Mirpur Road, Rokeya Sarani, Uttara, Banani, Mohakhali, Tejgaon Satrasta, Bijoy Sarani, Banglamotor, Karwan Bazar and Shahbagh areas.

"I was stuck in several places while travelling from Mirpur to Shahbag for traffic jams," he said. Police said they were keeping a strict vigil on all public transport vehicles and taking action against passengers found without wearing masks or flouting physical distancing guidelines.







