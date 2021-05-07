22 fires in Sundarban in 19 years



Firefighters trying to douse the Sundarban fire on the fourth day as it burnt 15 acres of forest. The photo was taken on Thursday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Moreover, exemplary punishment for miscreants responsible for fire incidents are never meted out, they also said.

Locals living around the Sundarbans made the remarks after a fire had broke out in Daser Varani area of Shrankhola Range in the East Sundarbans Division on 03 May burning to ashes about 72 acres of forest.

There have been about 22 fires incidents so far in Sundarbans over the last 19 years.

On 22 March, 2002 when the World Water Day was being observed, a fire broke out at the Katka Sanctuary in Sharankhola Range and about one acre of forest was wiped out.

Besides, two fires broke out in Nangli and Mandarbaria under the same range.

On March 25, 2004, a fire engulfed three acres of forest in Madrashachhila area of Nangli Camp in Chandpai Range and on 27 December 2004 Aryarber area was burnt.

On April 6, 2005, fire destroyed two and half acres of forest in Kalamteji area of Dhansagar Station under Chandpai Range.

On 13 April of the same year, four acres of forest were burnt at Tulatala in Chandpai Range. On 09 March, 2006 one acre of forest was completely razed in Terabekay area in Sharankhola Range. The same year on 11 April about 0.5 acre of forest in Amurbunia Patrol Outpost area of Chandpai Range was burnt.

On 12 April one and half acres of forest in Khutabaria area under Kalamteji was burnt to ashes.

Three fires incidents were reported in the year of 2007. On January 15 five acres of forest was burnt in Dumuria Camp area of Sharankhola, on 19 March 2 acres in Nangli area of Chandpai Range and on 28 March about eight acres in the same area.

On March 20, 2010, five acres of forest was burst in Gulishakhali area of Dhansagar Station of Chandpai Range.

In the year of 2011, there were three fires incidents as well. On 01 March about two acres of forest was burnt in Nangli area and on 08 March three acres of forest was damaged in Aaryarber area. 10 acres of forest was destroyed on 25 March in the area of Gulishakhali under Chandpai range.

From March 27 to April 27, 2016 the miscreants set fire to the mangrove forest of Pachakoralia, Tengra and Tulatuli in this Nangli Camp of Dhansagar Station.

On May 26, 2017, about five acres of forest in Abdullahharchilla area of Nangli Camp at Dhansagar Station in Chandpai Range was burnt down.

During the Corona epidemic, a fire broke out at Dhansagar Station on February 8, 2021 and lastly, on May 3, 2021, a fire broke out in the Das Bharani area of Sharankhola Range.

After each fire incident in the forest of Sundarbans the officials concerned of the Forest Department form investigation committees but due to mysterious reasons the investigation reports are never made public.

The same department filed three cases against 18 people in connection with the 2016 fire incident but it has never come to light.

Talking to the Daily Observer Shefali Begum from Datnakhali village under Shamnagor Thana of Sathhira said every year at this time influential local miscreants set fire to the forest to catch fish in the forest.

Paval Partha said there is no reason for natural forest fires to occurr here due to geographical and environmental reasons.

Condemning various media statement of the Forest Department official, he said it is shocking when officials claim that such fire incident happens due to local people as they smoke and throw the butts into the forest, he added.

"The Sundarbans is having a complex ecosystem. If such acts continue then it will destroy the eco-system and the food chain of the Sundarbans," he said.

When asked Mohammad Belayet Hossain, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of the Sundarban (East Forest Division) he said they had made three-member probe committee to identify the reason behind the fire. he added.

He also noted that they would take legal actions against the accused if the report of the prove committee finds out that the fire was man-made.







