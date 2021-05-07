BD gives 10,000 vials of Remdisivir to India

Bangladesh handed over10,000 vials of Remdisivir, an antiviral injection, to the representative of the Indian government at the Indian border port of Petrapole on Thursday, a Foreign Ministry release said.

This was the first

consignment of medical assistance, including medicines and health protection items, Bangladesh offered to India as support to the Indian people during this deteriorating Covid situation, it said.

Bangladesh's Deputy High Commissioner in Kolkata Toufique Hasan handed over these 10,000 injections manufactured by Beximco Pharmaceuticals were sent as medical assistance on behalf of the people of Bangladeshi at the instruction of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for the Covid-affected people of India.

Earlier, the government of Bangladesh offered to dispatch on an emergency basis medicines and medical equipment for the people of India who are fighting the pandemic across the country.

These include approximately 10,000 vials of injectable anti-viral, oral antiviral, 30,000 PPE kits, and several thousand zinc, calcium, vitamin C and other necessary tablets, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The government of Bangladesh expressed deep sorrow and condolences at the loss of lives in India due to the spread of the Covid pandemic.

Bangladesh said it stands in solidarity with close neighbour India at this critical moment and is ready to provide and mobilise support in every possible way to save lives.

The thoughts and prayers of the people of Bangladesh are with the people of India for alleviating their sufferings, MoFA said.

Bangladesh is interested to provide further support to India, if needed, it said.







