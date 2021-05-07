

Don’t travel, celebrate Eid where you are: PM

"We shouldn't travel, risking our lives, on the occasion of Eid. Celebrate Eid where you are now," she said.

The Prime Minister said this while inaugurating a good number of infrastructures and water vessels of different agencies under the Shipping Ministry through a videoconference from her official residence Gono Bhaban.

Sheikh Hasina said people can meet their near and dear ones later when the

situation becomes normal.

"In order to stop the spread of coronavirus throughout the country, I would like to request you all to abide by health protection rules and not to travel from one place to another, unless there's an emergency," she said.

The Prime Minister said no one knows who is carrying the virus during their journeys. "When an infected person travels to another place, he/she may infect many more. This is why the government has taken steps to limit the movement of people," she said.

The infrastructures and water vessels that the PM inaugurated include TS Ilia Ahmed Chowdhury Dada Bhai Training Ship, 20 cutter suction dredgers, 83 dredger-auxiliary vessels, newly-constructed dredger base in Narayanganj, special inspection vessel 'Paridarshi,' two passenger vessels 'MV Tajuddin Ahmad' and 'MV Ivy Rahman', and four marine academies in Pabna, Barishal, Rangpur and Sylhet.

Besides, the Prime Minister inaugurated the distribution of 500 houses, constructed under a rehabilitation project in Paira Port, among the families affected by land acquisition. -UNB



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday asked all to celebrate the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr at their present location to help curb the spread of coronavirus across the country."We shouldn't travel, risking our lives, on the occasion of Eid. Celebrate Eid where you are now," she said.The Prime Minister said this while inaugurating a good number of infrastructures and water vessels of different agencies under the Shipping Ministry through a videoconference from her official residence Gono Bhaban.Sheikh Hasina said people can meet their near and dear ones later when thesituation becomes normal."In order to stop the spread of coronavirus throughout the country, I would like to request you all to abide by health protection rules and not to travel from one place to another, unless there's an emergency," she said.The Prime Minister said no one knows who is carrying the virus during their journeys. "When an infected person travels to another place, he/she may infect many more. This is why the government has taken steps to limit the movement of people," she said.The infrastructures and water vessels that the PM inaugurated include TS Ilia Ahmed Chowdhury Dada Bhai Training Ship, 20 cutter suction dredgers, 83 dredger-auxiliary vessels, newly-constructed dredger base in Narayanganj, special inspection vessel 'Paridarshi,' two passenger vessels 'MV Tajuddin Ahmad' and 'MV Ivy Rahman', and four marine academies in Pabna, Barishal, Rangpur and Sylhet.Besides, the Prime Minister inaugurated the distribution of 500 houses, constructed under a rehabilitation project in Paira Port, among the families affected by land acquisition. -UNB