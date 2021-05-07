UGC allows online exams for public universities

The University Grants Commission on Thursday allowed public universities to hold exams online, keeping in mind that it would benefit students and also reduce session jams.

"We have taken the decision to allow public universities to hold their exams online, maintaining quality and international standards," UGC Chairman Professor Kazi Shahidullah said after holding a meeting with vice chancellors of all public universities to discuss the process of holding online exams.

The universities will be able to take exams online after consulting with their academic councils or other bodies concerned, he added. UGC Chairman Kazi Shahidullah and Shahjalal University of Science and Technology VC Professor Farid Uddin Ahmed said all the universities agreed to hold exams online.

Education Ministry formed the committee to prepare a draft guideline on how to take exams online. The committee presented their guideline at the meeting. One of the committee members and UGC member Prof Muhammed Alamgir said they would send the recommendations to the Education Ministry soon.

Public universities have been holding online classes as they could not take in-person classes since March 17 last year when the government closed all educational institutions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The closure has been extended till May 23 this year in phases.

According to UGC statistics, there are 49 public universities in the country. About 3 lakh students are studying at these universities sans National University, Islamic University and Bangladesh Open University.

Our DU Correspondent reported: all the semester and yearly final examinations of Dhaka University will be held online from July 1 if the Covid-19 situation remain unchanged.

Dhaka University's academic council on Thursday took this decision to take the examinations online from July 1 which had been postponed due to Covid-19 situation. The decision came from a virtual meeting of the council, chaired by DU vice-chancellor Prof Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman.

A press release from the Public Relation Office of the university stated that the council decided to hold final examinations of all batches online from July 1 if the Covid situation in Bangladesh does not improve by June.

However, if the situation is normal, physical examination activities will be conducted according to the conventional rules.







