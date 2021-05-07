Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 7 May, 2021, 6:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

UGC allows online exams for public universities

DU to take exams online from July 1 if corona situation remains unchanged

Published : Friday, 7 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Staff Correspondent

The University Grants Commission on Thursday allowed public universities to hold exams online, keeping in mind that it would benefit students and also reduce session jams.
"We have taken the decision to allow public universities to hold their exams online, maintaining quality and international standards," UGC Chairman Professor Kazi Shahidullah said after holding a meeting with vice chancellors of all public universities to discuss the process of holding online exams.
The universities will be able to take exams online after consulting with their academic councils or other bodies concerned, he added.     UGC Chairman Kazi Shahidullah and Shahjalal University of Science and Technology VC Professor Farid Uddin Ahmed said all the universities agreed to hold exams online.
Education Ministry formed the committee to prepare a draft guideline on how to take exams online. The committee presented their guideline at the meeting. One of the committee members and UGC member Prof Muhammed Alamgir said they would send the recommendations to the Education Ministry soon.
Public universities have been holding online classes as they could not take in-person classes since March 17 last year when the government closed all educational institutions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The closure has been extended till May 23 this year in phases.
According to UGC statistics, there are 49 public universities in the country. About 3 lakh students are studying at these universities sans National University, Islamic University and Bangladesh Open University.
Our DU Correspondent reported: all the semester and yearly final examinations of Dhaka University will be held online from July 1 if the Covid-19 situation remain unchanged.
Dhaka University's academic council on Thursday took this decision to take the examinations online from July 1 which had been postponed due to Covid-19 situation. The decision came from a virtual meeting of the council, chaired by DU vice-chancellor Prof Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman.
A press release from the Public Relation Office of the university stated that the council decided to hold final examinations of all batches online from July 1 if the Covid situation in Bangladesh does not improve by June.
However, if the situation is normal, physical examination activities will be conducted according to the conventional rules.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India sees record Covid-19 deaths, new cases in 24 hours
2 BCL units clash at Rajshahi University over recruitment
Oxygen shortage deaths no less than a genocide: Allahabad HC
Jumatul Wida today
Decision on Khaleda’s treatment abroad soon: Law minister
BD seeks delivery of 4m doses from US soon
PM greets Mamata
C-19 deaths lowest in 5 weeks, cases on rise


Latest News
Russia approves one-dose ‘Sputnik Light’ Covid jab
Tigers sans Shakib, Fizz start training for Sri Lanka ODIs Friday
Khaleda Zia to get passport without finger print, signature soon
Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra artiste Anup Bhattacharya dies
Crowds at shopping malls may bring back Covid nightmare, warns minister
Two remanded for plotting attack on Jatiya Sangsad
Israeli president asks opposition to form govt after Netanyahu fails
3 educationists become national professors
PM congratulates Mamata on taking oath as West Bengal CM
'Pfizer-BioNTech vax very effective against variants'
Most Read News
Teachers are experiencing harsh reality
Ex-MP Dildar Hossain Selim passes away
Public transports start plying after 22 days
A prince of 99
Khaleda Zia recovers from COVID-19
IU senior teacher Ahasan Ullah dies of COVID-19
Minor drowns in Sirajganj
coronavirus update bangladesh
'Hats off' to Real Madrid from Zidane
Bangladesh reports 41 Covid-19 deaths, lowest in a day since March 28
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft