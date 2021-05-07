Video
Home Back Page

Bâ€™baria Mayhem

10 Khelafat Majlish leaders, 9 more Hefazat men held

Published : Friday, 7 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

B’BARIA, May 6: Ten leaders of Khelafat Majlish were arrested in the past 24 hours until Thursday morning in connection with the clashes and vandalism carried out by  the activists of LHefazat-e-Islam in Brahmanbaria last month.
Md Abu Taher, President of Sarail Upazila Khelafat Majlish  confessed to his involvement in Brahmanbaria mayhem, saying it was part of a conspiracy to oust the government from power, said police.
Besides, nine more Hefazat activists were arrested.
So far, 55 cases have been filed and 434 people arrested over the violence, said a press release of Brahmanbaria police.
On March 27, at least five people were killed and around 50 others, including 25 policemen, injured in clashes between members of the law enforcement agencies and locals during Hefazat's demonstrations at Nandanpur in Sadar upazila.
They had staged the protests against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bangladesh visit.
The next day, during Hefazat's countrywide dawn-to-dusk general strike, against police action on their anti-Modi processions in Dhaka, the organisation's activists in Chattogram and other districts set three buildings on fire, including the land office in Brahmanbaria Sadar upazila.     -UNB



