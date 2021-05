Development Project Proposal likely to be completed in July

Power obsessed Modi has neglected pandemic for six months: Mamata

Shoppers crowd markets and malls disregarding health guidelines amid lockdown ahead of Eid. The photo was taken from Dhaka New Market on Thursday. photo : Observer

Published : Friday, 7 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Published : Friday, 7 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM Count : 43

