Power obsessed Modi has neglected pandemic for six months: Mamata

New Delhi, May 6: Trinamool Congress Chief Mamata Banerjee who has taken charge for the third consecutive term as West Bengal Chief Minister today hit back at power obsessed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his men for inciting post- poll violence and neglecting the pandemic.

Mamata's accusation came on a day when the Prime Minister Modi undertook a comprehensive review of the Covid-19 related situation in the country. He was given an overview on the Covid outbreak in various states and districts and apprised of the situation in 12 states with over one lakh active cases.

Earlier in the day, Mamata briefly attended the swearing-in ceremony in Kolkata for the newly elected legislators with pro-tem speaker Subrata Mukherjee administering the oath of office and secrecy to the MLAs. At least 143 MLAs -- most of them from the assembly constituencies of Kolkata, North- and South-24 Parganas, Purba and Paschim Midnapore, Howrah, Hooghly, and Jhargram - took oath on Thursday. The oath taking ceremony will continue till Saturday. The TMC has swept the Bengal assembly elections, bagging 213 seats, while its ambitious rival, the BJP had to content itself with only 77 seats.

In the run up to Bengal polls and after declaration of results on May 2, the Bhartiya Janata Party and the Trinamool Congress have been accusing one another of violence. On Thursday afternoon, Union Minister of State for External Affairs and BJP leader V Muraleedharan alleged that his convoy was attacked by locals in Panchkhudi area of West Midnapore district. The minister who escaped unhurt, claimed that the attack was orchestrated by "TMC goons".

Muraleedharan shared a video on his Twitter handle where some people could be seen throwing sticks and stones at the minister's convoy and chasing his car. They also broke the rear window of his car. "TMC goons attacked my convoy in West Midnapore, broken windows, attacked personal staff. Cutting short my trip," Muraleedharan tweeted.

While announcing Rs 2 lakh compensation to all those families who lost their kin in post- poll violence, Mamata today (Thursday) appealed to the BJP to accept the reality of their defeat. The firebrand TMC leader held the saffron party responsible for irreversible damage due to six- month- long neglect of the Covid situation over obsession to grab power in Bengal Assembly polls.

Mamata also assured jobs of home guard to one family member each of all five persons killed in CAPF firing in Sitalkuchi and a probe by the Criminal Investigation Department into Sitakulchi incident.









