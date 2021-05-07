Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 7 May, 2021, 6:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Development Project Proposal likely to be completed in July

Extension of Ctg Outer Ring Road

Published : Friday, 7 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, May 4: The Development Project Proposal (DPP) for the extension of the existing 15.2-km-long Coastal Road and Embankment Strengthening Project, also known as Chattogram Outer Ring Road (CORR) Project, up to Banshbaria under Sitakunda upazila is expected to be completed by July this year.
Hasan Bin Shams, chief engineer of CDA, told the Daily Observer that the work of the DPP has been progressing fast amid Covid-19 pandemic to complete the project as early as possible.
Hasan said, 'It will connect Mirsarai Economic Zone to facilitate using Chattogram Port and the Bangabandhu Tunnel.'
He said the length of the CORR would be 35-km from Patenga to Banshbaria.
The chief engineer said the construction of 15.2- km- long CORR from Patenga to Sagarika has already been completed at a cost of Tk 25 billion.
The same road will be extended to Banshbaria under Sitakunda upazila which is 20-km-long at a cost of  Tk 40 billion.
CDA chief enginner said the DPM (design, Planning and Management) has already completed the feasibility study.
The CORR will link the under-construction Mirsarai Economic Zone, he said.
One Road from Mirsarai Economic Zone will connect it at Banshbaria.
Besides, two feeder roads will be constructed at Fouzderhat and Banshbaria to link Dhaka-Chattogram Highway.
Hasan said the 15.2-km- long CORR project was approved by the CCGP (Cabinet Committee of Government Purchase) on March in 2016. The Spectra EL-KNR JV completed the project within the stipulated time. Under the project, a 15.2-Kilometre-long road have been constructed on the existing coastal embankment stretching from Patenga to Sagorika Industrial Area in the city. The road would strengthen the coastal embankment and raise its height from existing 23-24 feet to 33-34 feet.
This project was undertaken aimed at saving the coastal areas from tidal surge, an alternative communications for transportations of cargos from Chattogram Port and to avoid gridlocks from Bandar to Sitakunda portions on Chattogram-Dhaka highway.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
10 Khelafat Majlish leaders, 9 more Hefazat men held
Bangladesh Navy distributing food and relief materials among poor people
Shoppers crowd markets and malls disregarding health guidelines amid lockdown
Power obsessed Modi has neglected pandemic for six months: Mamata
Development Project Proposal likely to be completed in July
Expat’s body found at Khilkhet
Two Ansar Al Islam men put on 5-day remand
Three eminent educationists appointed nat’l professors


Latest News
Russia approves one-dose ‘Sputnik Light’ Covid jab
Tigers sans Shakib, Fizz start training for Sri Lanka ODIs Friday
Khaleda Zia to get passport without finger print, signature soon
Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra artiste Anup Bhattacharya dies
Crowds at shopping malls may bring back Covid nightmare, warns minister
Two remanded for plotting attack on Jatiya Sangsad
Israeli president asks opposition to form govt after Netanyahu fails
3 educationists become national professors
PM congratulates Mamata on taking oath as West Bengal CM
'Pfizer-BioNTech vax very effective against variants'
Most Read News
Teachers are experiencing harsh reality
Ex-MP Dildar Hossain Selim passes away
Public transports start plying after 22 days
A prince of 99
Khaleda Zia recovers from COVID-19
IU senior teacher Ahasan Ullah dies of COVID-19
Minor drowns in Sirajganj
coronavirus update bangladesh
'Hats off' to Real Madrid from Zidane
Bangladesh reports 41 Covid-19 deaths, lowest in a day since March 28
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft