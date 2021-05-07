Development Project Proposal likely to be completed in July

CHATTOGRAM, May 4: The Development Project Proposal (DPP) for the extension of the existing 15.2-km-long Coastal Road and Embankment Strengthening Project, also known as Chattogram Outer Ring Road (CORR) Project, up to Banshbaria under Sitakunda upazila is expected to be completed by July this year.

Hasan Bin Shams, chief engineer of CDA, told the Daily Observer that the work of the DPP has been progressing fast amid Covid-19 pandemic to complete the project as early as possible.

Hasan said, 'It will connect Mirsarai Economic Zone to facilitate using Chattogram Port and the Bangabandhu Tunnel.'

He said the length of the CORR would be 35-km from Patenga to Banshbaria.

The chief engineer said the construction of 15.2- km- long CORR from Patenga to Sagarika has already been completed at a cost of Tk 25 billion.

The same road will be extended to Banshbaria under Sitakunda upazila which is 20-km-long at a cost of Tk 40 billion.

CDA chief enginner said the DPM (design, Planning and Management) has already completed the feasibility study.

The CORR will link the under-construction Mirsarai Economic Zone, he said.

One Road from Mirsarai Economic Zone will connect it at Banshbaria.

Besides, two feeder roads will be constructed at Fouzderhat and Banshbaria to link Dhaka-Chattogram Highway.

Hasan said the 15.2-km- long CORR project was approved by the CCGP (Cabinet Committee of Government Purchase) on March in 2016. The Spectra EL-KNR JV completed the project within the stipulated time. Under the project, a 15.2-Kilometre-long road have been constructed on the existing coastal embankment stretching from Patenga to Sagorika Industrial Area in the city. The road would strengthen the coastal embankment and raise its height from existing 23-24 feet to 33-34 feet.

This project was undertaken aimed at saving the coastal areas from tidal surge, an alternative communications for transportations of cargos from Chattogram Port and to avoid gridlocks from Bandar to Sitakunda portions on Chattogram-Dhaka highway.







