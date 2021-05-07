Expat’s body found at Khilkhet

Police on Monday recovered the body of an expatriate from capital's Khilkhet area.

The deceased was identified as Subhash Chandra Sutradhar, 36, He hailed from Shibganj of Bogura.

Sub-Inspector (SI) Shahinur Rahman of Khilkhet Police Station said the body with a scarf around his neck was recovered from near Khilkhet Bazar bus stand around 5:00am.

The body bore injury marks, the SI said, adding that the man might have strangled.

Ripon Kumar, a relative of the deceased, said Subhash came home six months ago from Dubai and married in November last year. He was scheduled to leave for Dubai on May 8.

He boarded a Dhaka-bound microbus from Bogura for Covid-19 test and updating other documents, the relative said.

He talked with his family members on the way. Ripon said he came to Dhaka getting phone call from police.







