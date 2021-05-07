Two Ansar Al Islam men put on 5-day remand

Two militants of banned outfit Ansar Al Islam were on Thursday placed on a five-day remand by a Dhaka court in a case filed for planning to attack Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.

Metropolitan Magistrate Debdas Chandra Adhikari passed the remand order.

The militants, who have been remanded, are Al Amin alias Abu Sakib and Ali Hasan Osama.

Inspector Kazi Mijanur Rahman of Counter Terrorism Unit of Police, also the investigation officer (IO) of the case, produced the duo before the court with a 10-day remand.

No lawyer stood for the militants in the court.

A team of Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of Dhaka arrested Al Amin from in front of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban under Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station with a sword and black flag on Wednesday evening while the other militant Ali Hasan Osama from Rajbari on the day. Al Amin was a radical speaker.

Al Amin was motivated by the radical speaker, Osama, for attacking Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban with sword and "came to embrace martyrdom while attacking the parliament".

Al Amin opened a Facebook group and urged everyone to come with a sword and a flag with Islamic phrases inscribed on it to attack the parliament, police claimed. A case was filed with Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station against the two under the Anti Terrorism Act on Wednesday.







