Three eminent educationists appointed nat’l professors

The government has appointed three eminent educationists as national professors of the country.

They are former vice chancellor of Chittagong University and emeritus professor Alamgir Mohammad Sirajuddin, Diabetic Association of Bangladesh President (BADAS) AK Azad Khan, and Bangladesh Gastroenterology Society President Professor Mahmud Hasan.

The Ministry of Education has issued a gazette notification in this regard on Thursday.

-Agencies





