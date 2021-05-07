People should learn from India’s failure to control Covid: Health Minister

People should learn lessons from the dire pandemic situation in neighbouring India as the country continues to grapple the second wave of Covid-19 said Health Minister Zahid Maleque.

Health Minister came up with the remark while talking in a virtual discussion on how to tackle the second wave of Covid-19 and overcome the oxygen crisis.

Zahid Maleque said, "The way people are doing Eid shopping may also turn our Covid situation into something like India's," the minister warned, adding "New clothes may bring joy but it may also turn into tragedy. India's inability to control public gatherings is the reason why the country is suffering today."

"The government has extended the lockdown restrictions until Eid-ul-Fitr, including the suspension of train, launch, and inter-city public transport, in an attempt to curb the spread of coronavirus. Public transportation will remain suspended until the pandemic situation is brought under control," he added.

He asked fellow citizens to learn from India, the country that had its Covid-19 situation under control until it failed to maintain the Covid-19 health guidelines during social events like political campaigns, Holi, Kumbh Mela, and marriage celebrations.

The Health Minister further said, "The government is trying to collect vaccines from China, Russia and other countries due to the corona vaccine crisis."





