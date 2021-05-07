Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 7 May, 2021, 6:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Boro-Aman Procurement

Food Ministry’s officials working hard to meet target

Published : Friday, 7 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Staff Correspondent

As the Food Ministry and Directorate General of Food (DG Food) officials have failed to fulfill the target of local procurement of paddy and rice in the last two consecutive seasons of Boro and Aman, they are now trying to achieve success in the current Boro season.
As part of the target, the high officials of the DG Food are working hard to encourage farmers to supply their paddy to the government warehouses.
At the same time, field level officials are working to sign agreement with millers to get targeted rice from them within the stipulated period.
Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder and Secretary Dr Nazmanara Khanum are monitoring the entire procurement activities along with Director General of DG Food Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. After giving announcement of starting Boro procurement drive from April 28, the three bosses of the ministry and DG Food are holding a series of meetings with field level DG Food officials, local farmers, rice mill owners, local politicians and renowned persons.
They are trying to motivate them in supplying their paddy and rice to public godowns so that they can get the benefits of additional price that the government announced on April 26.
Following the decision of Food Planning and Monitoring Committee (FPMC) meeting held on April 22, the Food Ministry gave announcement of buying 10 lakh metric tonnes of boiled and 1.5 lakh tonnes of non-boiled rice from the millers while 6.5 lakh tonnes of paddy from the farmers.
In this season, every kilogram of boiled Boro rice will be bought for Tk40 while non-boiled rice for Tk39 per kg and paddy for Tk27 per kg.
Following the announcement, the Food Minister inaugurated the drive on April 28 through virtual conferencing with DG Food's field level officials from his official residence in Dhaka. He also continued video conferencing in the following days till Thursday.
On Thursday, the minister inaugurated rice procurement drive through video conferencing with the DG Food officials of Khulna and Barishal divisions.
According to a Food Ministry press release, Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder on Thursday asked his ministry and DG Food officials to ensure smooth procurement of Boro in a virtual view-exchange meeting.
At the same time, he also asked them to ensure quality of paddy and rice during procurement. Warning them of legal actions for procuring sub-standard paddy and rice, he said everyone must have to work hard to achieve the target. "Quality must be ensured. In case of any irregularity, legal actions will be taken," he added. He urged the rice mill owners to ensure supply of rice in accordance with the agreement.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
10 Khelafat Majlish leaders, 9 more Hefazat men held
Bangladesh Navy distributing food and relief materials among poor people
Shoppers crowd markets and malls disregarding health guidelines amid lockdown
Power obsessed Modi has neglected pandemic for six months: Mamata
Development Project Proposal likely to be completed in July
Expat’s body found at Khilkhet
Two Ansar Al Islam men put on 5-day remand
Three eminent educationists appointed nat’l professors


Latest News
Russia approves one-dose ‘Sputnik Light’ Covid jab
Tigers sans Shakib, Fizz start training for Sri Lanka ODIs Friday
Khaleda Zia to get passport without finger print, signature soon
Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra artiste Anup Bhattacharya dies
Crowds at shopping malls may bring back Covid nightmare, warns minister
Two remanded for plotting attack on Jatiya Sangsad
Israeli president asks opposition to form govt after Netanyahu fails
3 educationists become national professors
PM congratulates Mamata on taking oath as West Bengal CM
'Pfizer-BioNTech vax very effective against variants'
Most Read News
Teachers are experiencing harsh reality
Ex-MP Dildar Hossain Selim passes away
Public transports start plying after 22 days
A prince of 99
Khaleda Zia recovers from COVID-19
IU senior teacher Ahasan Ullah dies of COVID-19
Minor drowns in Sirajganj
coronavirus update bangladesh
'Hats off' to Real Madrid from Zidane
Bangladesh reports 41 Covid-19 deaths, lowest in a day since March 28
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft