Food Ministry’s officials working hard to meet target

As the Food Ministry and Directorate General of Food (DG Food) officials have failed to fulfill the target of local procurement of paddy and rice in the last two consecutive seasons of Boro and Aman, they are now trying to achieve success in the current Boro season.

As part of the target, the high officials of the DG Food are working hard to encourage farmers to supply their paddy to the government warehouses.

At the same time, field level officials are working to sign agreement with millers to get targeted rice from them within the stipulated period.

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder and Secretary Dr Nazmanara Khanum are monitoring the entire procurement activities along with Director General of DG Food Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. After giving announcement of starting Boro procurement drive from April 28, the three bosses of the ministry and DG Food are holding a series of meetings with field level DG Food officials, local farmers, rice mill owners, local politicians and renowned persons.

They are trying to motivate them in supplying their paddy and rice to public godowns so that they can get the benefits of additional price that the government announced on April 26.

Following the decision of Food Planning and Monitoring Committee (FPMC) meeting held on April 22, the Food Ministry gave announcement of buying 10 lakh metric tonnes of boiled and 1.5 lakh tonnes of non-boiled rice from the millers while 6.5 lakh tonnes of paddy from the farmers.

In this season, every kilogram of boiled Boro rice will be bought for Tk40 while non-boiled rice for Tk39 per kg and paddy for Tk27 per kg.

Following the announcement, the Food Minister inaugurated the drive on April 28 through virtual conferencing with DG Food's field level officials from his official residence in Dhaka. He also continued video conferencing in the following days till Thursday.

On Thursday, the minister inaugurated rice procurement drive through video conferencing with the DG Food officials of Khulna and Barishal divisions.

According to a Food Ministry press release, Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder on Thursday asked his ministry and DG Food officials to ensure smooth procurement of Boro in a virtual view-exchange meeting.

At the same time, he also asked them to ensure quality of paddy and rice during procurement. Warning them of legal actions for procuring sub-standard paddy and rice, he said everyone must have to work hard to achieve the target. "Quality must be ensured. In case of any irregularity, legal actions will be taken," he added. He urged the rice mill owners to ensure supply of rice in accordance with the agreement.





