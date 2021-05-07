Video
HC stays process of recruiting 54,304 teachers

Published : Friday, 7 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Thursday stayed until May 18 the process of recruiting 54,304 teachers for non-government schools, colleges, and madrasas across the country for not implementing its earlier directives.
The court also asked the Non-Government Teachers' Registration and Certification Authority (NTRCA) chairman to recommend in seven days to appoint the qualified candidates as teachers as per HC's directives issued on December 14 in 2017.
The virtual HC bench of Justice Mamnoon Rahman and Justice Khandaker Diliruzzaman came up with the order while hearing around 20 contempt of court petitions filed by over 2,000 qualified candidates in 2019.
The court also adjourned until May 18 the hearing on the petition and asked the NTRCA to submit a report after complying with the directive of the court by the same day. Lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan, Advocate Siddique Ullah Mia, and lawyer Mohiuddin Hanif appeared for the petitioners, while Lawyer Anisur Rahman represented the NTRCA during a virtual hearing on the petitions.
Advocate Siddique Ullah Mia told journalists that another HC bench on December 14 in 2017, had directed the NTRCA to prepare a merit list of the candidates who have passed the registration test for appointment as teachers to non-government schools, colleges, and madrasas.


