Friday, 7 May, 2021, 6:35 AM
Ensuring food for growing population now a big challenge: Agriculture Minister

Published : Friday, 7 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

On the one hand, the amount of land per capita in the country is decreasing and on the other hand the population is increasing and as such ensuring food for this huge population has become a big challenge, Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque said in Chapainawabganj on Thursday.
"Earlier, the per capita land area was 26 bighas and now it stands at 10 bighas. Meanwhile, the number of people are increasing by 20 to 22 lakh every year," he said while talking to reporters after harvesting BRRI-61 variety of paddy in Chiniyatla of  Gomostapur in Chapainawabganj on Thursday.
"Though Bangladesh today has become self-sufficient in food but we have to work harder to keep the trend going and scientists are working to meet the food requirement," said Abdur Razzaque.    -Agencies


