UAE provides 50 mts humanitarian food aid to Bangladesh

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has provided 50 metric tonnes of food aid to Bangladesh as a part of its humanitarian initiatives during the holy month of Ramadan.

Fine quality of rice, sugar, oil, milk, tea powder, salt, lentil, beans, flour, macaroni etc are among the food aid items.

Chargé d'affaires at the UAE Embassy in Dhaka Abdulla Ali AlHmoudi officially handed over the aid to the Md. Anisur Rahman, Director, Department of Disaster Management of Bangladesh at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Thursday.

Earlier, a special flight of Etihad Airways carrying the humanitarian food aid landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

Chargé d'affaires Abdulla Ali AlHmoudi said the UAE shares historical ties with Bangladesh characterized by friendship and cooperation in various fields. -UNB







