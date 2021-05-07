Video
Man Utd's Liverpool clash rearranged after fan fury

Published : Friday, 7 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

LONDON, MAY 6: Manchester United will have to play three Premier League matches in five days after their postponed clash with Liverpool was rearranged for May 13.
United were due to host bitter rivals Liverpool on Sunday, but the game was postponed after hundreds of fans broke into Old Trafford in protest at the club's owners the Glazer family.
The protestors, angry at the Glazers' involvement in the failed European Super League plan, damaged the Old Trafford pitch and set off flares, while police were peppered with missiles outside the stadium.
That match has now been rearranged for May 13, which follows hot on the heels of United's May 9 trip to Aston Villa and home match against third-placed Leicester on May 11.
United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is unlikely to be impressed by the scheduling as a challenging season comes to a frantic conclusion.    -AFP


