Friday, 7 May, 2021, 6:35 AM
BHF condole death of former vice presidents

Published : Friday, 7 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

The Bangladesh Handball Federation (BHF) expressed deep shock and sorrow at the dearth of its founding vice president Ziaul Islam Chowdhury and former vice president Mohammad Dildar Hossain Selim, said a BHF press release on Thursday.
The former vice president of BHF Ziaul Islam Chowdhury passed away on May 1 last in his residence due to old age complication. He was the founding executive committee vice president of BHF from 1983 to 1991.
While Dildar Hossain Selim, who was also a former lawmaker, died on the same day (May 1) at his residence due to old age complications. Dildar was the vice president of BHF executive from 1998 to 2001.
In a condolence message, the BHF president, vice presidents, general secretary, assistant general secretary, executive members officials and employees expressed deep shok at the death of their two former vice presidents and conveyed deep sympathy to the family.     -BSS


