

Upul Tharanga signs to play for domestic club in Australia

"At present we have signed him for one season as a player", Malin Pulenayegam, the president of the Mulgrave Cricket Club, said over the telephone from Australia.

Depending upon his performance, he may be signed for the subsequent year.

"He is expected to be in Australia in July", the president added.

The 36-year-old left-handed batsman, who has played in all three formats of the game had recently agreed to play a Charity match for Greats XI in Kandy on Tuesday. However, the match had to be cancelled due to the Covid situation in the country.

Upul Tharanga will play for the club under the captaincy of another Sri Lankan player-TM Dilshan. Dilshan played for the same club last year too.

Mulgrave Cricket Club plays in Division 3, of Victoria's Eastern Cricket Association.





Sri Lankan batsman Upul Tharanga, who retired from international cricket in February this year, has signed to play for a Club in Australia."At present we have signed him for one season as a player", Malin Pulenayegam, the president of the Mulgrave Cricket Club, said over the telephone from Australia.Depending upon his performance, he may be signed for the subsequent year."He is expected to be in Australia in July", the president added.The 36-year-old left-handed batsman, who has played in all three formats of the game had recently agreed to play a Charity match for Greats XI in Kandy on Tuesday. However, the match had to be cancelled due to the Covid situation in the country.Upul Tharanga will play for the club under the captaincy of another Sri Lankan player-TM Dilshan. Dilshan played for the same club last year too.Mulgrave Cricket Club plays in Division 3, of Victoria's Eastern Cricket Association.