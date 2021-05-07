Dhaka Abahani face Rahmatganj today

Abahani Limited, Dhaka take on Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society in a second round match of the Bangladesh Premier League Football scheduled to be held today (Friday) at Bangabandhu National Stadium.

The match kicks off at 4 pm.

The six times league champions Abahani Limited, who dumped Brothers Union Club 5-2 in their previous match, currently stand at third position in the points table with 29 points from 14 matches while the traditional old Dhaka outfit Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society stand at eighth position in the points table with 14 points from the same number of matches.

In the second match of the Friday's fixture, Uttar Baridhara Club met Bangladesh Police Football Club that begins at 7 pm at the same venue.

Uttar Baridhara Club, who were crushed 0-6 by Bashundhara Kings in their opening second round match, placed at eleventh position in the points table with nine points from 13 matches while Bangladesh Police Football Club stood at ninth position in the points table with 13 points from 14 outings.

In the third and last match of Friday's fixture, holders Bashundhara Kings meet lowly Brothers Union Club that kicks off at 9 pm.

Bashundhara Kings still have maintained their domination in the points table with 40 points from 14 matches while the all orange Gopibagh outfit Brothers Union Club, who lost to Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra 0-1 and went down 2-5 to Dhaka Abahani in their earlier second round matches, stand at twelfth position with five points from the same number of outings.

On the following day on Saturday (May 8), three more matches of the league will be held at the same venue with Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited will take on Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra at 4 pm, Chittagong Abahani Limited meet Saif Sporting Club at 7 pm and Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra face Arambagh Krira Sangha at 9 pm.

Sheikh Ruseel Krira Chakra placed at fourth position in the points table with 26 points 14 matches while Mohammedan SC stood at fifth position in the league table with 25 points from 14 outings.

Saif Sporting Club placed at sixth position in the points table with 23 points from 14 matches while the post city team Chittagong Abahani Limited stand at seventh position in the points table with 22 points from the same number of matches.

While the freedom fighters Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra stand at tenth position in the points table with nine points from 13 matches while bottom-ranked Arambagh Krira Sangha have one point from 14 matches. -BSS







