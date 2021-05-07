Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 7 May, 2021, 6:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

South Africa to tour West Indies in June

Published : Friday, 7 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58

JOHANNESBURG, MAY 6: South Africa will tour the West Indies next month at the start of an intensive build-up to the T20 World Cup, which is scheduled for India in October, the national federation announced on Thursday.
Cricket South Africa director of cricket Graeme Smith said South Africa would play two Test matches and five Twenty20 internationals in the Caribbean during a tour which will start in early June at venues which had still to be finalised.
The South African white-ball players will then travel directly to Ireland for a previously-announced tour in July.
After a short break further white-ball tours are planned to Sri Lanka and India, leading in to the World Cup.
Smith acknowledged that the tour of India in September could clash with a possible resumption of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which was paused in mid-tournament on Tuesday after outbreaks of Covid-19 in three of the franchise camps.
"With what's happening in India with Covid and the IPL, we need to give the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) time to gather their thoughts," he said.
"The challenges India are facing as a country are immense."
Smith said he wanted South Africa to field their best possible team at the World Cup. That could include AB de Villiers, if he comes out of international retirement, and free agents such as Imran Tahir and Chris Morris, who are no longer contracted to be available for South Africa.
"We have seen the success the West Indies has had in bringing back free agents," said Smith.  "But there are many factors involved, including team dynamics. Our focus has always been on trying to get our best squad together for an extensive time."
Smith praised the Indian board for their handling of the Covid outbreak.
"The duty of care they have shown in getting everyone home has been exemplary," he said adding that all of the South African players and coaching staff involved in the IPL would be back in South Africa by Friday.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Guardiola exorcises Champions League demons to lead ManC to first final
Man Utd's Liverpool clash rearranged after fan fury
Chelsea dominate Real to set up all English Champions League final
Nadal cruises into Madrid last 16, Barty faces surprising Badosa in semis
Hosting IPL not a mistake: Ganguly
Fitness coach Ivan visits Sheikh Russel KC, Rahmatganj MFS
BHF condole death of former vice presidents
Upul Tharanga signs to play for domestic club in Australia


Latest News
Russia approves one-dose ‘Sputnik Light’ Covid jab
Tigers sans Shakib, Fizz start training for Sri Lanka ODIs Friday
Khaleda Zia to get passport without finger print, signature soon
Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra artiste Anup Bhattacharya dies
Crowds at shopping malls may bring back Covid nightmare, warns minister
Two remanded for plotting attack on Jatiya Sangsad
Israeli president asks opposition to form govt after Netanyahu fails
3 educationists become national professors
PM congratulates Mamata on taking oath as West Bengal CM
'Pfizer-BioNTech vax very effective against variants'
Most Read News
Teachers are experiencing harsh reality
Ex-MP Dildar Hossain Selim passes away
Public transports start plying after 22 days
A prince of 99
Khaleda Zia recovers from COVID-19
IU senior teacher Ahasan Ullah dies of COVID-19
Minor drowns in Sirajganj
coronavirus update bangladesh
'Hats off' to Real Madrid from Zidane
Bangladesh reports 41 Covid-19 deaths, lowest in a day since March 28
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft