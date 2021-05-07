

Coach James Day, deputies returning Dhaka on Monday

The three English left for home after playing a tri-nation football event in Nepal last month.

The international matches were postponed or rescheduled due to the second outbreak of the deadly virus. As there were no international schedule in the meantime, BFF didn't want them to hold for the time.

Now that the three remaining matches of the joint qualifiers of 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup are scheduled to be played in coming June, Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) called them in to get ready to prepare the boys for those matches.

The boys in red and green outfits are to face Afghanistan, India and Oman in the three remaining matches in a centralised venue in Qatar. The match against the Afghans is on the third of June while India match is on the seventh of June and Oman match is on 15 June.

Also, the second round of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) football had rolled a week ago on 30th April at Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka. But the league will be paused from the 12th of May for the holy Eid celebration and the joint qualifiers. It will resume again on 22nd June.





