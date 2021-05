Mourners carry the body of 16-year-old Palestinian Said Youssef Muhammad Oudeh



Mourners carry the body of 16-year-old Palestinian Said Youssef Muhammad Oudeh out of his family home on a stretcher, to begin his funeral procession in the northern Odla area of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, on May 6. The Israeli army shot and killed the Palestinian teenager in the West Bank yesterday. photo : AFP