Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 7 May, 2021, 6:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Nepal’s Oli govt loses majority after Maoist withdraws support

Published : Friday, 7 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

KATHMANDU, May 6: Nepal's embattled Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli-led government on Wednesday lost majority support in the House of Representatives after the CPN (Maoist Center) led by Pushpakamal Dahal "Prachanda" officially withdrew support to it.
The party submitted a letter to this effect to the Parliament Secretariat, informing about its decision to withdraw support to the government, according to a senior leader of the party, Ganesh Shah.
Chief Whip of the Maoist Center Dev Gurung handed over the letter to officials at the Parliament Secretariat, he said.
After handing over the letter Gurung told the media persons that the party decided to withdraw support to the Oli government as the government had breached the Constitution and the government's recent activities have posed threat to democratic procedures and national sovereignty.
After the withdrawal of support, the Oli government has lost its majority in the House of Representatives.
The decision of the Maoist party to withdraw support to the government comes two days after Oli announced that he will seek a vote of confidence in Parliament on May 10.    -PTI


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UK votes as independence debate heats up in Scotland
Mourners carry the body of 16-year-old Palestinian Said Youssef Muhammad Oudeh
China hits back at G7 rights criticism
UK, France send ships to Jersey as fishing spat deepens
Nepal’s Oli govt loses majority after Maoist withdraws support
230m Indians fall into poverty
Trump launches website for ‘communications’
Myanmar’s anti-junta unity govt forms defence force


Latest News
Russia approves one-dose ‘Sputnik Light’ Covid jab
Tigers sans Shakib, Fizz start training for Sri Lanka ODIs Friday
Khaleda Zia to get passport without finger print, signature soon
Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra artiste Anup Bhattacharya dies
Crowds at shopping malls may bring back Covid nightmare, warns minister
Two remanded for plotting attack on Jatiya Sangsad
Israeli president asks opposition to form govt after Netanyahu fails
3 educationists become national professors
PM congratulates Mamata on taking oath as West Bengal CM
'Pfizer-BioNTech vax very effective against variants'
Most Read News
Teachers are experiencing harsh reality
Ex-MP Dildar Hossain Selim passes away
Public transports start plying after 22 days
A prince of 99
Khaleda Zia recovers from COVID-19
IU senior teacher Ahasan Ullah dies of COVID-19
Minor drowns in Sirajganj
coronavirus update bangladesh
'Hats off' to Real Madrid from Zidane
Bangladesh reports 41 Covid-19 deaths, lowest in a day since March 28
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft