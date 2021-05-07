Fire incident in the Sundarbans!

Dear Sir

Recently there was a fire incident at the Sundarbans Sharankhola Range and it was yet to be confirmed the real reason behind the fire. According to locals, at least five acres of forest were destroyed in the Daser Varani area inside the forest because of the fire. Reportedly it has been known, earlier in February of the year, three decimals of forest land were burned out by another fire in the Chandpai Range of the forest.



Local communities in the area are in great dismay and quandary over the repeated fire cases inside the forest. They regard Sundarbans as their mother and mostly depend on the forest for their survival. Therefore, the frequent incidents of fire, on the whole, hurt them terribly and interfere greatly with their life and livelihood. Such fire incident also wreaks havoc for the trees and animals inside the forest.



The reasons behind the fires should be exposed to the people so as they remain alert over future fire cases. Authority concerned needs to be more careful and sharp-eyed by intensifying vigilance patrol to avoid such unsought circumstance. We hope, the probe body will rightly identify the reasons behind the fire and the pertinent legal actions will have to execute against the real accused--if the probe report justifies any man-made reasons there.



Wares Ali Khan

Narsingdi.