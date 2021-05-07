Six more people die of corona in Rajshahi, Barishal

Six more people died of coronavirus in Rajshahi and Barishal divisions in three days.

RAJSHAHI: Three more people died of coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours till Wednesday morning.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 493 here.

Meanwhile, 126 more people have contracted the virus.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 32,186 in the division.

Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder confirmed the information through a press release on Wednesday noon.

He said the highest 297 patients have, so far, died in Bogura and the second highest 73 people died in Rajshahi.

Apart from this, 20 people died in Chapainawabganj, 34 in Naogaon, 17 in Natore, 11 in Joypurhat, 23 in Sirajganj and 18 in Pabna districts.

Among the total infected, 28,524 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus and 3,637 are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals in the division.

BARISHAL: Three more people died of coronavirus in the division in the last 48 hours till Tuesday noon.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 268 here.

Of the newly deceased, one is a resident of Barishal City while the others are from Bakerganj Upazila of Barishal District and Nalchhity of Jhalakati.

Meanwhile, some 113 more people have contracted the virus in the division during this time.

