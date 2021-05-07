Video
Friday, 7 May, 2021, 6:32 AM
Advance Search
Home Countryside

Eight killed in road mishaps in 6 dists

Published : Friday, 7 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Our Correspondents

Eight people were killed and four others injured in separate road accidents in six districts- Noakhali, Tangail, Lalmonirhat, Sirajganj, Natore and Chapainawabganj, in four days.
NOAKHALI: A young man was killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district early Thursday.
The deceased was identified as Niazur Rahman Rabbi, 30, son of Abdul Motaleb, a resident of Ashwadia Union under the upazila.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sudharam Model Police Station (PS) Md Sahed Uddin said a motorcycle, on which Rabbi was riding, turned turtle after hitting a dog in Sonapur Bazar Zero Point area at around 1:20am, which left him critically injured.
He was rushed to Noakhali Sadar General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, the OC added.
NAGARPUR, TANGAIL: A young man has been killed and another injured as a truck rammed into a motorcycle in Nagarpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Md Himel, 20, a resident of Nanduria area in Delduar Upazila in the district.
Nagarpur PS OC (Investigation) Bahalul Khan said a truck hit the motorcycle in Daspara area in the afternoon, leaving its driver Himel and pillion rider Imran injured. The injured were rushed to Nagarpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Himel dead, the OC added.
LALMONIRHAT: Two people were killed and another was injured when a truck smashed a battery-run van in Patgram Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.
The deceased were identified as Jadu Mia, 35, and Akber Ali, 34. Both were the fishermen by profession.
Patgram PS OC Sumon Kumar Mohant said a stone-laden truck rammed into the van in Beltoli area at around 8am, leaving the duo dead on the spot and the auto-van driver injured.
Injured auto-van driver was admitted to Patgram Upazila Health Complex.
However, the truck driver and his assistant managed to flee the scene leaving the vehicle, the OC added.
SIRAJGANJ: Two men were killed in separate road accidents in Ullapara and Shahjadpur upazilas of the district in three days. A man was killed in a road accident in Ullapara Upazila on Wednesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Jahangir Hossain, 32, son of Sohrab Pramanik, a resident of Koyra Charuimuri Village in the upazila.
The deceased's father said Jahangir went out of the house for Koyra Bazar with his Shallow engine-run brick-breaking machine in the morning. At one stage, the vehicle overturned after losing its control over the steering in Koyra Bazar area, which left Jahangir dead on the spot.
On the other hand, a young man was killed in a road accident in Shahjadpur Upazila of the district on Monday night.
The deceased was identified as Pias, 21, son of Ajmat Ullah, a resident of Shaktipur Pashchim Para Mahalla area under Shahjadpur Municipality.
Hatikumrul Highway PS OC Md Shahjahan Ali said a three wheeler, locally known as Leguna, hit Pias when he was paying rent to a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Parkol area on the Bogura-Nagarbari Highway at night, leaving him critically injured. He was admitted to Shahzadpur Upazila Health Complex.
Later, he was referred to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (SZMCH) following his deteriorated condition.  But, he died on the way to the SZMCH, the OC added.
BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Tuesday.
The deceased was identified as Abdus Sattar alias Megha Pramanik, a resident of Gopalpur Khan Para Village in the upazila.
Police and local sources said a truck hit a motorcycle in Shibpur Bazar area in the evening, leaving its rider dead on the spot.
GOMASTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ: A man was killed and two others were injured in a road accident in Gomastapur Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Abdul Matin, 55, son of late Tobjul, a resident of Islampur Village in Sapahar Upazila of Naogaon.
Sub-Inspector (SI) of Gomastapur PS Azim Uddin said a tractor hit a pickup van in Madhaipur area on the Rohanpur-Adda Regional Road in the afternoon, which left Abdul Matin dead on the spot.
Abdul Matin's son Abu Bakkar and pickup van driver Kabir were also injured in the accident.
Of the injured, Abu Bakkar was rushed to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital while Kabir admitted to Gomastapur Upazila Health Complex.
However, police seized the tractor, but its driver managed to flee the scene, the SI added.
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members.


