Four murdered in 4 districts

Four people including a woman were murdered in separate incidents in four districts- Noakhali, Gopalganj, Thakurgaon and Bogura, in two days.

NOAKHALI: A youth was stabbed to death by a group of drug addicts in Sonaimuri Upazila of the district on Wednesday night as he barred them from taking drugs.

Deceased Mahfuz Rahman, 21, was the son of Shahidul Islam of the upazila.

Police and local sources said Mahfuz found Al Amin, 17, Nayeem, 22, and Arman, 17, were taking drugs at around 8:30pm in front of his house in Sat Ghoria Village at night. They started stabbing Mahfuz indiscriminately as he barred them from taking drugs, leaving the youth critically injured.

He was rushed to Chatkhil Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Mahfuz dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Noakhali General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sonaimuri Police Station (PS) Muhammad Gias Uddin confirmed the incident.

GOPALGANJ: A fish farmer, who received injuries in an attack by his rivals in the district, died at Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH) on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Asaduzzaman Sheikh, 52, hailed from Ramdia Village in Kashiani Upazila of the district.

Kashiani Police Outpost Inspector M Selim Reza said Asaduzzaman applied poison on his paddy field on Tuesday. A cow ate grass on the land and fell sick.

Later, Asaduzzaman had an altercation with his co-villager Angel Molla over the issue on Tuesday afternoon. As a sequel to it, Angel and his followers severely beat up Asaduzzaman, leaving him critically injured.

The injured was first admitted to Gopalganj General Hospital and then shifted to KMCH where he died on Wednesday morning.

THAKURGAON: A woman was allegedly killed by her stepson in Baliadangi Upazila of the district.

Deceased Parvin Akhter, 50, was the second wife of Israil Haque, a resident of Dariabosti Village under Boro Polashbari Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Parvin Akhter had been missing since Tuesday night.

Later, locals spotted her body at a mango orchard nearby the house on Wednesday afternoon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Thakurgaon Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Locals said Sohel Rana, 35, and his stepmother Parvin Akhter had been at loggerheads over family issues for long.

As a sequel to it, Sohel Rana might have killed her and dumped the body at mango orchard, locals suspect.

However, police arrested Sohel Rana and the deceased's husband Israil Haque for interrogation.

Baliadangi PS OC Habibul Haque Prodhan confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a case is underway in this connection.

BOGURA: An elderly man was shot to death by miscreants in Shahjahanpur Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

Deceased Mozaffar Hossain, 60, a CNG-run auto-rickshaw driver, was a resident of Sukash Village in Singra Upazila of Natore.

Local sources said some men intercepted Mozaffar's vehicle in Jora area on the Bogura-Natore Highway. They, later, shot him to death there and fled the scene.

Confirming the matter, Sub-Inspector of Shahjahanpur PS Abdur Razzaq said police recovered the body and sent it to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.







