Boro paddy harvesting hampered in Pabna for labour crisis



The photo taken on Wednesday shows devotees of Sri Sri Thakur Anukul Chandra voluntarily cutting paddy. photo: observer

But the farmers are facing trouble in cutting paddy plants due to labour crisis amid lockdown in the country.

According to field sources, this year's Boro yielding has been good.

In different upazilas of the district, most paddy fields are already ripe.

One Jamal Uddin, a farmer at Hemayetpur Union of Pabna Sadar Upazila, said, he has cultivated Boro on five bighas this year.

Jamir Sheikh, a farmer in the area, said, he had farmed Boro on six bighas in the last year; but due to low price, he has farmed two bighas this year. Now he cannot start harvesting due to the labourer crisis.

Ranjan Kumar Saha, general secretary of Sri Sri Thakur Anukul Chandra Satsang, said, this year, they have cultivated paddy on their own 70 bigha lands, of Basmati paddy has been farmed on 40 bighas.

This year they have experimentally cultivated the Basmati paddy.

The yield of the variety has also been good. But he is not getting labourers.

Every year cutting labourers would come from other areas, But this year they are not coming because of the lockdown.

As a result, the devotees of the Ashram are harvesting paddy themselves.

Young devotee Ananta Sutradhar, masters in English, Tarit Varman. Malaya Dev, Dhishankar, Anish Dhali, Dwijen, Pintu and all the highly educated devotees are cutting paddy; so the cutting is going on in a festive manner.

Chitta Ranjan Das, a devotee of the Ashram, said, volunteers of the Ashram are cutting paddy together.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, a number of labourers in Tebunia Haat area said, it is difficult to work in crop fields due to hot weather.

If you work in the field for five/six days, you have to stay in the house for three/four days, they mentioned, adding, it is not possible to harvest paddy without Tk 600-700 per day.

Deputy Director of the Department of Agriculture Extension Abdul Kader said, this year 55,211 hectares of land has been brought under Boro cultivation with a production target of 2,43,480 tonnes.

Boro paddy cultivation will be more in the next year as the price of paddy is higher this time, he mentioned.







