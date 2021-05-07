Four found dead in four districts

Four people including two women and a minor boy were found dead in separate incidents in four districts- Thakurgaon, Noakhali, Narayanganj and Khagrachhari, on Wednesday.

THAKURGAON: Police recovered the hanging body of a pregnant woman from her room in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.

Deceased Shahanaj Begum, 24, was the wife of Abdur Razzak alias Bulu, a resident of Uttar Asannagar Village under Rajagaon Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Shahanaj got married with Abdur Razzak about a year back. She was pregnant.

However, the family members found Shahanaj hanging from the ceiling at her room in the house at noon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Thakurgaon Sadar Adhunik Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The deceased's husband said Shahanaj committed suicide by hanging herself.

Meanwhile, Shahanaj's relatives alleged that she might have been murdered by her in-laws.

Additional Superintend of Police (Sadar Circle) Mst Sultana Razia confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind her death will be known after getting autopsy report.

SENBAG, NOAKHALI: Police recovered the body of a housewife in Senbag Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

Deceased Jannat, 21, was the wife of Amir Hossain, a resident of Khejuria Village under Kesharpar Union in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Senbag Police Station (PS) Abdul Baten Mridha said locals found her hanging from the ceiling fan in her room in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Noakhali Sadar General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The deceased's family alleged that Jannat was murdered by her in-laws' over family feud.

Meanwhile, OC Abdul Baten said the reason behind the death is still sketchy. It will be known once the autopsy is done, the OC added.

NARAYANGANJ: Police recovered the decomposed body of a child in Siddhirganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning, 11 days after his missing.

Deceased Md Riad, 7, was the son of Md Raju, a resident of Purba Kamloy Village in Sadar Upazila of Gaibandha. He lived with his parents in a rented house in Siddhirganj.

Police sources said Riad went missing on April 24 from Purba Moonlight area.

Family members filed a general diary with Siddhirganj Police Station (PS) on April 28.

Using mobile phone technology, police detained one of their relatives Sujan, 27.

Following his confessional statements, police recovered the decomposed body of Riad from Jalkuri Matlab Bazar area at around 5:30am on Wednesday and sent it to Narayanganj General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Sub-Inspector of Siddhirganj PS Shawkat Jamil said Sujan had disputes with the victim's family.

KHAGRACHHARI: Police recovered the hanging body of a timber trader in Manikchhari Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

Deceased Abdul Siddique, 60, was a resident of Muslimpara area in the upazila.

Manikchhari PS OC Amir Hossain said neighbours found Abdul Siddique hanging from a tree nearby the house in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Khagrachhari Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police assumed that he might have committed suicide, said OC Amir, adding that the reason behind the death will be known once the autopsy is done.









