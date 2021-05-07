Video
Friday, 7 May, 2021, 6:32 AM
Home Countryside

Poor families get Eid gift from PM

Published : Friday, 7 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Our Correspondents

A total of 6,082 people were handed over cash money as Eid gift from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in two districts- Bagerhat and Rangamati, on Thursday.  
MORRELGANJ, BAGERHAT: Some 5,682 poor families of Khaulia Union in Morrelganj Upazila of the district have received cash amount as Eid gift from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
Khaulia Union Parishad (UP) Acting Chairman Md Alamgir distributed Tk 450 to each person on the UP complex premises on Thursday.
During the distribution, the UP chairman said the PM's gift would be given to every doorstep as per the list.
People from all walks including the ultra poor have been brought under the programme, he added.
Morrelganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Delwar Hossain said a total of Tk 2,57,23,350 sanctioned as the PM's Eid gift for 57,163 poor families have already reached to 16 unions.
RANGAMATI: Some 400 poor families in nine wards of Rangamati Municipality have received Tk 500 each as the Eid gift of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
Rangamati Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Mizanur Rahman distributed the money among the beneficiaries at Ching Lah Mong Chowdhury Murruy Rangamati Stadium on Thursday.
Additional DC (General) Md Mamu, Additional Superintendent of Police Tapash Ranjan Ghosh, Rangamati Sadar UNO Fatema Tuz Zohra and Sadar Upazila Chairman Shahiduzzaman Mohsin Roman, among others, were also present during the distribution.


