Govt works to ensure fair price for farmers: Dr Razzak



Boro paddy procurement drive being inaugurated in Dumuria Upazila on Wednesday. photo: observer

"Government is working tirelessly for well-being of the farmers and ensuring their better livelihood to make country a developed one," he said.

The minister made the comments on Wednesday while virtually inaugurating Boro paddy procurement programme in Dumuria Upazila in Khulna.

There is no food scarcity in the country, he said, adding that adequate food was hoarded in the government depots, but a vested quarter is talking about food scarcity.

He said bumper Boro paddy has been produced in the country this year and proper preservation of the paddy is required.

Fair price for farmers has also to be ensured to keep their interest for Boro paddy cultivation, he maintained.

The minister said government has taken digital initiative to procure paddy with honesty and integrity from farmers.

Directed by Bangladesh Computer Council, a mobile app has been launched namely 'Krishaker App' in cooperation with Department of ICT and Food.

Farmers will purchase there paddy in fair price from their residence through Login registration. Farmers harassment will also be reduced through digital system procurement, and they will get paddy selling money through bKash account.

Lawmaker of Khulna-5 Constituency Narayan Chandra Chanda, Food Secretary Dr Nazmanara Khanam and Khulna Divisional Commissioner Md Ismail Hossain addressed the event as Guest of Honour while Deputy Commissioner Md helal Hossain presided over the programme. Regional Controller of Food Md Mahbubur Rahman, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Yousup Ali, Additional DC (Education and ICT) Md Sadekur Rahman, Deputy Director of Department of Agriculture Extension Hafizur Rahman and District Food Controller Md Babul Hossain were present as special guests.

Farmers will sell their Boro paddy until August 16 this year through login 'Krishaker App', said DC Md Helal Hossain. Farmers will also sell their rice through using Digital Rice Procurement App like previous year, he added.



