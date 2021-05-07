Corona second wave shuts down 630 RMG factories

Video
Editorial

Published : Friday, 7 May, 2021

Some 630 readymade garment (RMG) factories - around 31 percent of the total 2,036 factories housed in the country's 6 industrial zones of Dhaka's Ashulia, Gazipur, Narayanganj, Chattogram, Mymensingh and Khulna - suspended their operations due to the pandemic's second wave sweeping throughout the country.

As a dire consequence, some 30,000 workers of the closed factories have lost their jobs, and this is revealed according to the statement of Industrial Police working to ensure safety and security of factories and workers.

The point, however, the impact of the first wave of Coronavirus on the RMG sector last year appeared temporary. This time the horror against the backdrop of the second wave is likely to prolong. And in case any of the Indian variant or mutant C-19 enters Bangladesh, we wouldn't be surprised if the entire sector goes into lockdown.

Nevertheless, under current circumstances there is a risk of losing 30 percent of work orders by next June. Not surprisingly in many factories, workers are working with the panic of pruning.

Now that over 600 factories have been shut down, it's time to prepare for the worst, in case. Simultaneously, it is time for the BGMEA, BKMEA and other trade and rights bodies to come forward in the distressing moments of the thousands of workers who have lost their jobs.

Garment workers have already placed a 7 point demand including ensuring hygiene in workplaces, payment of travel, risk allowance and stopping lay-offs. The garment workers' organization 'Sammilita Garments Sramik Federation' has placed the demands to the government's Ministry of Labour and Employment.

We expect the ministry to respond to RMG workers' demands quickly in the most rational and humane manner.

As for factory owners, it needs be reminded, many factories had been kept out of the lockdown without consulting the workers. And most factory owners are yet defying and not obeying government restrictions.  Therefore, workers are forced to work posing health risks. This is a serious health and safety issue needs prompt addressing.

Finally, the government has to come forward addressing the mounting woes of approximately 30, 000 plus and minus workers, and if work orders continues to fall there will be a higher possibility for many other small factories to shutdown. Many more will be laid off. The need of the hour is to judiciously project and calculate probable pandemic induced damages in line with infection and death rates. In case a lockdown becomes compulsory factory owners and the government together will have to fight back and ensure how to sustain in this uncertain and testing times.



